Egyptian FA: Salah's chances of playing World Cup are high

The Egyptian Football Association have confirmed that the chances of Mohamed Salah playing the World Cup for the country are high.



The Liverpool superstar sustained a heavy shoulder injury after having been tackled down by Sergio Ramos in the final of the UEFA Champions League yesterday. The forward was forced off as he broke down, with many fearing that he will miss the World Cup.



While Jurgen Klopp did tell in his post-match press conference that Salah could miss the World Cup, the Egyptian FA have revealed in a recent Facebook post that the Liverpool star's chances of playing the World Cup are quite high.



They've said that the FA's doctor contacted Liverpool after he sustained the injury and it is a shoulder ligament injury, which will take about two weeks to heal, despite it being a serious injury.



The player is likely to continue his recovery in England, but will join up with the National side after he recovers in about two weeks.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)