The Liverpool star went down in the Champions League final in what looked to be in a lock with Sergio Ramos.

Though the referee didn’t even give the foul, Ramos has been accused of purposefully injuring Salah, who hurt his left shoulder.

Now lawyer Bassem Wahba claims that he’s suing the Spanish international for €1 billion. Speaking to television channel Sada El-Balad, Wahba claimed that "Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions.

“I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA. I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

Salah’s presence at the upcoming World Cup has now been put into doubt, though there is hope that the Liverpool star could make it. He has netted 43 goals in all competitions with the Anfield side this season.

A petition on the Change.org website asking for UEFA and FIFA to punish Ramos has already reached 300.000 signatures.



Wahba claims the money will be donated to charity.