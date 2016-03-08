Egyptian star confirms move to Inter

Egyptian star Trezeguet has confirmed that he will join Inter this summer and will spend a season on loan at Parma.



The 23-year-old Trezeguet, whose real name happens to be Mahmoud Ibrahim Hassan, plies his trade with Turkish side Kasimpasa. He joined the club on loan last season from Anderlecht, but the move is now permanent. He scored 16 times in all competitions for Kasimpasa, impressing many and played all three games for Egypt in the FIFA World Cup.



Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Trezeguet is set for a move to Inter this season and he confirmed that he will spend a season on loan at Parma.



The forward recently said: "I will probably arrive in Milan and then go to Parma, it will be a loan for a season."





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)