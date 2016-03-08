Eintracht Frankfurt held Inter to a 0 – 0 at the Commerzbank-Arena. The Italian side has a glorious opportunity to take the lead from the spot when Lautaro was tripped in the area, however, Brozović had his effort saved by Trapp. The second half was all Eintracht, who pressed hard to get a goal to take to the San Siro but they couldn’t get past Handanovic.Handanović 7 – Did everything he needed to when called upon. Will be pleased to go home with a clean sheet.D’Ambrosio 6 – Was fortunate not to concede a penalty in the second half. Didn’t get forward enough when his side had possession.de Vrij 6 – Looked powerful in the air. Defended well throughout.Škriniar 6 – Back to his best after a sloppy performance against Cagliari.Asamoah 6 – Got booked and will now miss the second leg which will give Spalletti a selection headache as Dalbert is not registered for the competition.Brozović 5.5 – Had his penalty well saved. Failed to create much but have too many option in front of him.Vecino 6.5 – His influence on the game faded as Eintracht stepped up in the second half.Valero 6 – Looked comfortable in possession but struggled to produce anything in the second half as Inter were forced to defend.Politano 6 – Displayed all of his dribbling ability today, always looked to beat his man. Inter’s most threatening player throughout.Perišić 5.5 – Looks as though his mini revival has come to an end. Sluggish again today. Was taken off for Candreva after appearing to pull up.Lautaro 6.5 – Won a penalty on the day he got called up to the Argentine national team. Linked up well but looked increasing isolated as the game went one.SUBS:Candreva (58’) 5.5 – His first touch of the ball was a handball. Didn’t offer much going forward. Inter could do with Keita Baldé back.Cédric (79’) N/AEintracht FrankfurtTrapp 7, Hinteregger 7, Hasabe 7, N’Dicka 7, Fernandes 6, de Costa 6.5, Kositc 6, Rode 6, Gacinovic 6.5, Haller 6, Jovic 7, SUBS: Willems (76’) 6,5, Pacienecia (79’) 6.