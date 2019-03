Eintracht Frankfurt coach; 'I hope it's a party in Milan'

Eintracht Frankfurt coach, Adi Hutter, spoke at the press conference after the 3-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the postponement of the Bundesliga.



"It's a great victory. I had a bit of luck with the referee's decisions." in Milan, we have to do the performance in the lion's den. ”



Eintracht Frankfurt drew 0 - 0 with Inter in the first leg thanks to Kevin Trapp who saved Brozovic's penalty.