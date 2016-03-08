Eintracht Frankfurt near deal for Napoli midfielder

16 July at 12:00
According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Eintracht Frankfurt are steps away from completing a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Marko Rog on a transfer worth around 18 million euros.

This will open the door for Napoli to sign highly rated Macedonian international Eljif Elmas from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, as the club continue to work on deals to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

