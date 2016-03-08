Eintracht Frankfurt will be taking on Lazio later on in the Europa league as you follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio have never met previously in European competition – the Germans last faced an Italian side in Europe in October 2006, losing 2-1 to Palermo in the UEFA Cup.

- Lazio are unbeaten in their last five European matches (excluding qualifiers) against German opposition (W4 D1) since a 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen in October 2007 in the Champions League.

- Including qualifiers, Eintracht Frankfurt have won eight of their last 11 European games (D2 L1).

- Lazio have lost one of their last 29 group matches in the Europa League (W17 D11), though it was their last away group match in last season against Zulte Waregem.

- Since the start of last season, Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has scored more Europa League goals than any other player (9)

LIVE COMMENTARY:



