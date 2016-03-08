Ekdal on Ibrahimovic: 'If I had to bet, I'd say AC Milan'

"They write about it every day in every newspaper, so of course it's a hot topic there (Italy, editor's note). I hope there is some truth to it but you never know what decision Zlatan will make.

"Milan feels like the most natural option. I doubt he will go to Bologna. If I had to 'bet', I would say Milan," he concluded.

In an interview with Swedish outlet SVT Sport, during Sweden's training camp ahead of tonight's clash with Romania, Sampdoria midfielder Albin Ekdal spoke about the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big Swede has been linked with a return to Italy as of late.