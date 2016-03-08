El: Arsenal-Sporting 0-0 Ft, as it happened...

08 November at 22:55
Arsenal are set to take on Sporting in the EL as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Arsenal are unbeaten in their three meetings with Sporting CP (W2 D1), not conceding a single goal in those games.
- Sporting have lost each of their last four meetings with English opposition since beating Manchester City at home in the Europa League last 16 in 2011-12.
- Arsenal have won each of their last three games in major European competition – they haven’t won four such games in a row since a run of six between March – November 2005.
- Sporting have managed just four wins from their last 27 away games in major European competition (D4 L19), though one of those wins was last time out against Vorskla Poltava.
- Danny Welbeck has scored more goals in the Europa League than any other Arsenal player since the start of last season (5).​

LIVE COMMENTARY:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.