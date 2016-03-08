El: Betis-Milan 1-1, the player ratings as Suso came up big yet again for the rossoneri
08 November at 23:20AC Milan played against Betis today in the Europa league as the game was played in Spain. Let's not forget that Betis beat the rossoneri at the San Siro a few weeks ago as Gattuso's men were looking for revenge. Milan came into this game with a big injury crisis as many key players did not take part in this match. Betis took the lead early on in the game thanks to a Lo Celso goal as the Spanish side looked like the better team in the first half. Gattuso's Milan did better in the second half as Suso tied things up at one. This is how the game ended as both teams earned a point. Milan can thank Suso and Pepe Reina (who made a nice last minute save to keep the score at 1-1) as the rossoneri are now ready to focus on their upcoming game against Juve in the Serie A this week-end. You can view the player ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com:
Player ratings:
AC Milan: Reina (6.5), Musacchio (6), Zapata (5.5), Rodriguez (6),Borini (5), Kessie (6), Bakayoko (6), Calhanoglu (5.5), Laxalt (5.5), Suso (7), Cutrone (5.5).
Betis: Lopez (6), Mandi (6), Bartra (6.5), Feddal (5.5), Tello (6), Canales (6), Carvalho (6), Firpo (6.5), Joaquin (5.5), Sanabria (5.5), Lo Celso (7).
