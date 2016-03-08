El Clasico could unfold for chase of Napoli star
10 September at 10:35A potential El Clasico could unfold in the chase for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz as Barcelona and Real Madrid seem keen to go head to head for the Spanish playmaker.
Ruiz has become one of the best prospects in Spanish football ever since he joined Napoli from Real Betis last summer. He helped Spain win the Under-21s European Championships in the summer and is set to play a key role for the club this season.
Mundo Deportivo claim that while Napoli want to hand Fabian a new deal, Barca are ready to launch an assault on the Spaniard.
He is valued at 60 million euros currently but a new contract could increase his value and add a big release clause on his head too. Barca want to replace one of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal with Fabian.
We reported last week that Real had a bid rejected for Fabian in the summer and they too remain interested.
The Blaugrana have followed him in the past, when he showed up at Elche , on loan from Betis. Pep Segura, general manager of the Catalans, tried to take him to Barça B on a loan with the right of redemption, but Serra Ferrer
former vice president of Betis, wanted 5 million euros.
Go to comments