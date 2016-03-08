...
El Clasico on the transfer market as Real and Barcelona duel for Serie A comet

04 November at 18:05
A couple of days ago Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in La Liga in the El Clasico derby, but now the rivalry has been unleashed on the transfer market, with both teams having a mutual target of interest.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona emissaries were at the San Siro yesterday to observe Krzystof Piatek, with Real Madrid also expressing strong interest in the Genoa striker.

Click on the gallery to view Piatek's stats for Genoa and Poland this season.

