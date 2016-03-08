El Live: Betis-Milan, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

AC Milan are coming off three straight Serie A wins over the last week or so (against Sampdoria, Genoa and Udinese) as they will be facing Betis tonight in the EL. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Real Betis have won two of their three previous meetings with Milan – in September 1977 in the Cup Winners’ Cup, and in October in Milan.

- Milan have lost each of their last five games away to Spanish sides, scoring three goals while conceding 15 in return.

- Betis have lost just one of their last eight games in the Europa League (W4 D3), against Sevilla in March 2014.

- Milan are looking to win consecutive away games in major European competition for the first time since October 2009, vs Marseille and Real Madrid.

- Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso, who scored and assisted against Milan last time out, has two goals and an assist in his last two games in major European competition – this after failing to score and assisting just one goal in his previous eight such games.​



LIVE COMMENTARY:

