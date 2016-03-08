El Shaarawhy: 'Totti, Pirlo, Ibra and Mbappé the strongest team-mates I've had'

Roma star winger Stephan El Shaarawy has spoken with La Gazzetta dello Sport about his future and his career. "I haven't spoken with Roma for the contract extension. And I don't want to talk about it until the end of the season. I want to remain focused on games. For sure, I want to stay in Rome. I received a very warm welcome and I feel well here. We'll speak about it at the end of the season".



NATIONAL TEAM - "It always depends on what you do with your club. Maybe I can receive a call-up in the future, for now I am happy of the last one. There are many great wingers in the national team. Maybe we don't score so many goals but we have quality".



BEST TEAM-MATES - "The strongest team-mates I've had are Totti, Ibrahimovic, Pirlo and Mbappé. Kaka? I've known him and I've played with him. He is a great person and an amazing footballer2.

