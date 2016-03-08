Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy has hinted at his stay at the club from the Italian capital, despite rumors linking him with moves to China.El Shaarawy joined Roma on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016 from AC Milan for a fee of about 13 millione euros, some months after joining the club on loan from the rossoneri.Recently, El Shaarawy was interviewed by Sky Sports and he was asked about his future at Roma. He said: " I'm fine here and I think I'm not moving. I talked to the club and the coach, I'm happy and happy to stay in Rome."It is a great team it's normal that there is a lot of competition. But for me, this has never been a problem. I've already experienced similar situations in the past, it's our job, now we're just trying to do our best for Roma.""The company knows what I want. When there's something to say about it I've always done it in a serene way, but at the same time I know what society wants. Market rumors were not a problem, even if they were unfounded ".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)