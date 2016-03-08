El Shaarawy 'hopes to find happiness' in Shanghai

11 July at 18:45
Former Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy has joined Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua this week, where he will be earning a bumper wage of around 15 million euros per season.

Speaking to gazzetta.it, El Shaarawy gave an interview about his move:

"​I hope to find my happiness here. I have talked to some players who have lived here and found themselves well. I also hope to me, choosing Shanghai Shenhua has led me to change my life, but I am determined to face this challenge, the thing that made me most happy is the way this club wanted me so strongly. This is a different world and I hope to help the team soon. On vacation I trained, soon I will get in shape but physically I feel good and I am ready to give my contribution."

