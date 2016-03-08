El Shaarawy: Negotiations with Shanghai reopen
30 June at 14:30In the past week, there has been a lot of talk about the future of Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy. The Ital-Egyptian winger has been closely linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. However, in the past few days it was reported that negotiations broke down and that the player looked set to stay at Roma.
Il Tempo are now reporting that negotiations are not entirely closed and are back underway over the Roma player's future, with the Chinese club attempting to convince El Shaarawy's entourage into persuading him to accept the €16m per season on offer if he were to move to Asia.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments