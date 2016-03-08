El Shaarawy: Negotiations with Shanghai reopen

30 June at 14:30
In the past week, there has been a lot of talk about the future of Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy. The Ital-Egyptian winger has been closely linked with a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. However, in the past few days it was reported that negotiations broke down and that the player looked set to stay at Roma.

Il Tempo are now reporting that negotiations are not entirely closed and are back underway over the Roma player's future, with the Chinese club attempting to convince El Shaarawy's entourage into persuading him to accept the €16m per season on offer if he were to move to Asia.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.