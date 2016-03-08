El Shaarawy says no to super offer from China

Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy has rejected a € 15-million-a-year move to Shanghai Shenhua, Sky Sport reports. The Giallorossi are open to selling the Pharaoh for € 20 million, a fee that the Chinese club have not offered yet.



The contract of the Italy winger expires in June 2020 and Roma need either to sell him or extend his contract. El Shaarawy wants a € 4 million-a-year deal, Roma have offered € 3 million-a-year so far. If El Sha won't sign a new contract he could leave in the summer with Juve, Napoli and a few English clubs interested in welcoming his services.

