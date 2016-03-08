El Shaarawy wants Italy call-up

Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy scored a stunner in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Sampdoria and spoke to Sky Sport shortly after the final whistle.



The ‘Pharaoh’ was not included by Mancini in the Italy team that will face Portugal and United States next week: “I am sorry I was not included in the team”, El Sha said.



“I think the pitch needs to do the talking. I need performances and goals and that’s what I’ve done today. I am happy for this game and I don’t want to add anything else on this matter.”

