El Shaarawy wants Italy call-up

12 November at 12:15
Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy scored a stunner in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Sampdoria and spoke to Sky Sport shortly after the final whistle.

The ‘Pharaoh’ was not included by Mancini in the Italy team that will face Portugal and United States next week: “I am sorry I was not included in the team”, El Sha said.

“I think the pitch needs to do the talking. I need performances and goals and that’s what I’ve done today. I am happy for this game and I don’t want to add anything else on this matter.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.