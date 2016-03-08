El Shaarawy: 'We would need to enter with the right attitude'
29 September at 15:15Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy believes that winning the Rome derby will require the giallorossi to enter the game with the right attitude.
Roma will lock horns with local rivals Lazio, as they look to win two games on the trot for the first time this season, following a 4-0 win over Frosinone this past mid-week. Lazio on the other hand are fourth in the table.
El Shaarawy was recently talking to Lazio Style Channel about the upcoming clash and he said that going in with the right mentality will help the giallorossi.
The Italian said: "It would be nice to win to recover ground in the ranking and collect the three points that would give us so much confidence and enthusiasm to the whole environment.
"So, we start preparing themselves and playing for a few days loosens the tension and avoids overloading motivations. These are special encounters, we will have to enter the pitch with the right attitude."
