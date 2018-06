"Higuain? The transfer market, in the year of the World Cup, is very difficult, everything happens much later. It could happen, but I don't have much to say today," Elkann told reporters.





READ MORE: Why Conte could be Tottenham’s best option if Pochettino goes to Real Chelsea are interested in bringing in the striker and could perhaps even be willing to offer Morata in return if Sarri joins the club.

John Elkann, president of Exor (the company that owns Juve), spoke to the press about Higuain and the upcoming transfer market.