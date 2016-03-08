Elkann gives Chelsea hope in pursuit of Higuain
02 June at 12:30John Elkann, president of Exor (the company that owns Juve), spoke to the press about Higuain and the upcoming transfer market.
"Higuain? The transfer market, in the year of the World Cup, is very difficult, everything happens much later. It could happen, but I don't have much to say today," Elkann told reporters.
Chelsea are interested in bringing in the striker and could perhaps even be willing to offer Morata in return if Sarri joins the club.
