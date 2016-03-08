Elliot Fund owner could be the next AC Milan president
11 July at 17:45Elliot Management founder Paul Singer could reportedly be set to become the AC Milan President.
Current owner- Yonghong Li, took over the reins of the rossoneri back in the summer of 2016. The club's performances on the pitch have not improved since then and under the Chinese businessman, Milan shelled out over 150 million euros on players last summer, only to finish sixth in the Serie A last season.
Tuttosport report that Elliot Management Founder Paul Singer could be set to be the next AC Milan President, with Yonghong Li having crossed the time frame to pay the hedge fund of 32 million euros.
Li's inability to pay the hedge fund means that he'd have to vacate the Milan ownership chair and the club will now be in the hands of the Elliot Fund, whose founder is Singer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
