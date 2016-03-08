Elliot Fund release statement after CAS overturn AC Milan European ban
20 July at 17:30New AC Milan owners Elliot Fund have released a statement after the CAS overturned the rossoneri Europa League ban for the upcoming season.
The American organization told ANSA: "Today's legal victory is an important first step in the reconstruction of Milan: this reconstruction will not be a short-term project and there is a lot of hard work that Elliott is ready to do. Elliott is happy to have been able to support Milan in front of the Tas and that our intervention has allowed the achievement of this positive result for the club."
Before this, Elliot had responded to Milan's statement about the overturning of the ban. They said: "Elliott is happy to have been able to support AC Milan in front of the TAS and that our intervention has allowed the achievement of this result. It is very positive for the Club.
"Playing in Europe is part of the heritage of Milan and being excluded would have been a real shame. We will work hard to rebuild the Club's credibility with UEFA and to demonstrate that we can win new successes on the pitch in full compliance with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules."
