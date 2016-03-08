Elliott have made their decision on Ibrahimovic's contract renewal: the latest
29 February at 17:00Despite the evident division in the current AC Milan management, as evidenced by Zvonimir Boban's interview to Gazzetta dello Sport, there seem to be small signs of unity, especially in regards to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
As reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), regardless of the future coach and all possible revolutions, the club wants to bet on the Swedish superstar also next season.
The Elliott Group is thus ready to renew Ibrahimovic's contract, which is set to expire in June. Champions League qualification would trigger it automatically but the ownership is ready to act regardless of the outcome.
The reason for this is that the player has shown that he is physically well and can make a difference. Both in the locker room with his leadership and in the field where he has shown he can still shift the balance and make a difference.
The contractual extension, as per the agreements at the time of signature, will be one year. A dutiful act considering how Ibrahimovic has changed Milan with his only arrival. The Swede has given a soul to the entire team, enhancing once struggling players and dragging them towards bigger goals. Ante Rebic, in this sense, is the greatest example.
