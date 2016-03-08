Elliott increase Milan's summer transfer budget
09 June at 17:45Elliott Management Corp., the hedge fund who have control of AC Milan, have, according to Sky Sport 24, increased the availability transfer budget for the Rossoneri this summer; as the side looks to be strengthened ahead of the next Serie A season.
Initially, it was thought that Milan had a €25m budget available to them, which excludes the funds made by the sale of players. However, Singer and Elliott have upped the ante; willing to invest a further €15m to bring it up to a minimum of €40m pending the sales of several players.
Milan must be careful not to breach Financial Fair Play regulations again as they have already been scrutinised over two successive seasons after large amounts of spending with no increased revenue or Champions League qualification. Milan's revenues have been damaged by their poor performances in the Europa League too; failing to make it out of the group stage this season and missing out on a large chunk of the prize pool.
