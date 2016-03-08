Elliott plot sale of Milan; the figures
28 September at 09:45The future of AC Milan is up in the air. The absence of the Singer family during the defeat to Antonio Conte's Inter in the Milan derby last weekend and the club's poor performance in Serie A has thrown the club up in the air.
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, Elliott are in talks with Bernard Arnault, owner of the LVMH luxury fashion group, over a possible sale. The originally discussed figure was 1.2 billion but the number has now reportedly dropped to 960m euros.
Negotiations have reportedly slowed down for the meantime but there is still confidence that a sale could go over the line by the end of the calendar year. There are a number of high profile advisors concerned with LVMH's takeover of Milan and this is, in part, responsible for the slowdown in talks.
With this, the potential new management would like to bring in former head coach Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the club, just months after he left his role in charge of Juventus.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments