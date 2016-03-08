Elliott's plan to relaunch and sell AC Milan; Usmanov remains in pole

As reported by La Repubblica , the American hedge fund's plan is to reach a quick turnaround on an economic level. To date, Milan's revenues (€214m) are less than half of those of Arsenal (€439m), and thus the reference point for Elliott will be the Rossoneri's new CEO Ivan Gazidis, who joined from the Gunners. This strategy will increase the club's appeal to other investors.



In this aspect, one name seems to be popping up more than others: Alisher Usmanov. The close relationship with Gazidis and the Singer family (Elliott), as he used to own 30% of Arsenal's shares, represents a good start for a potential Milan adventure together.

AC Milan are currently enjoying a good spell on the pitch, sitting in third place in the league. However, the club is also going through a positive moment off the field, with Elliott working to relaunch the club.