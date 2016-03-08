Elliott takes control of AC Milan: Fassone & Mirabelli out, Gandini, Giuntoli and Maldini in?
10 July at 12:05Hard days for AC Milan fans as the President of the club Yonghong Li has failed to deliver a € 32 million cash injection that was due to refinance the club.
The Chinese entrepreneur is no more in control of the club with American Found Elliott that has now taken over and will make several changes inside the club’s control room.
According to our sources the position of Marco Fassone is in serious doubt. Elliott will organize a shareholder meeting within the next 7/10 days and during this time representatives of the American Fund will think about the position of the current club’s CEO.
Roma director Gandini could make return to the club as he hasn’t settled quite well in the capital and because he is on very good terms with Paolo Maldini who is the leading candidate to take control of the technical area.
Fassone’s job, however, is not the only one at risk.
Massimiliano Mirabelli, in fact, could also be replaced by Napoli director of football Giuntoli.
Meantime, according to Milano Finanza, chiefs of the Rossoneri Sport Investment that had been named by Yonghong Li have already been replaced by Elliot while the American Fund is planning to remain in control of the club for the next 12-18 months.
During its period of time in control of the club Elliott will try to cancel all the debts of the Rossoneri before selling the club for a fee close to € 500 million.
