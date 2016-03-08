Elmas misses Fenerbahce friendly, Napoli move edges closer

13 July at 16:35
Macedonian midfielder Elif Elmas has skipped Fenerbahce's friendly and a move to Napoli is now moving closer with every passing day.

Elmas has been strongly linked with a move to the partenopei this summer and the 19-year-old is now close to the Naples. He appeared 29 times in the Turkish Super League this past season and also scored four goals from the heart of the park for the Turkish giants.

The midfielder was not called upto the friendly that involved Fenerbahce and Bulsaspor as they are aware of a potential transfer for the youngster to the Stadio San Paolo in the next few days.

Napoli have now stepped up to get the deal over the finishing line in the next few days as Kostas Manolas has now been announced as the new signing already.

The deal is expected to be concluded by next week, with Napoli set to offer 15 million euros plus bonuses. Carlo Ancelotti approves of it and Aurelio di Laurentiis is working on thrashing out the deal in the next few days.

 

