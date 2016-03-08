'Embarassing', 'Ridiculous': Spanish papers react to Liverpool's incredible comeback vs. Barcelona

The achievement of Liverpool will remain in history. Jurgen Klopp has qualified for the third European final in four years at Liverpool and he's done it in the most stylish way. The Reds achieved a stunning comeback against Barcelona. After the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp last week, the Reds managed a 4-0 win at Anfield, a win that allows them to book their tickets for the Madrid. final.



Spanish and Catalan papers have reacted to Liverpool's accomplishment in different ways. Marca and As, two papers close to Real Madrid, celebrated Liverpool while Mundo Deportivo and Sport, two Catalan papers very close to Barcelona, have hit out at Ernesto Valverde's side. "The most ridiculous thing in history", writes Sport while Mundo Deportivo has chosen this headline: "Sonrojo", which means "Reddening". An embarrassing performance by Barcelona which made them become red.



