Embarrassment set to continue for Wanda as Icardi's wife receives 'Golden Tapir'

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, is facing somewhat of a crisis - after her meddling has caused a schism between the Nerazzurri and their (former) club captain. Icardi was stripped of his captaincy last week and missed both the club's Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna and their 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.Now the embarassment looks set to continue for Mrs Icardi as the satirical Italian TV show Striscia la notizia are set to give a Tapiro d'Oro to the Argentine's wife. The Golden Tapir is awarded by the show's special correspondent Valerio Staffelli to those figures within Italy that are deemed to have been humiliated or embarrassed, Wanda fitting perfectly into that description.The show is set to air tonight.

