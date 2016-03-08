Emergency at AC Milan: Why the Rossoneri need at least 4 signings in January

AC Milan are going through a tough period mainly in terms of injuries. Many players are out of action with various injuries, including Lucas Biglia, Mateo Musacchio, Mattia Caldara or Giacomo Bonaventura. Others are struggling with injury problems and still playing like Franck Kessie or Hakan Calhanoglu. Thus, the Rossoneri management needs to make an extra effort in January to guarantee Gattuso a competitive team with necessary depth.



In goal and in the fullback positions everything is well-covered, with three right-backs and two left-backs available. However, in the centre of the defence, Caldara and Musacchio will be out for some time and as things stand, Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata are the only two centre-backs at Gattuso's disposal. This is a department that definitely needs strengthening, with Man United's Bailly and Juve's Benatia circulating in the media as targets.



In the midfield, there are even more problems. Lucas Biglia will be out for 4 months, while Giacomo Bonaventura is struggling with a knee injury. The other players, such as Bertolacci or Jose Mauri, are, with all due respect, not good enough to make a difference.



Leonardo has already guaranteed a midfield signing in Lucas Paqueta, but one more will definitely be necessary to replace Biglia, as there is currently no player of his characteristics in the team. The name mentioned most is Leandro Paredes from Zenit, while Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey seem less likely, given their high salary demands.



And finally, AC Milan very much need attackers, especially in terms of depth. Higuain and Cutrone are the only natural strikers in the team and if Gattuso plans to continue with the 4-4-2 formation, at least one striker will definitely be a necessity in January.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be an option that could give both Higuain and Cutrone some breathing spice, while Castillejo would rotate with Suso on the right flank of the midfield, not to waste his potential in an unfamiliar role.



These are just some names that have arisen in the media, but what is sure is that AC Milan need reinforcements and they need reinforcements of quality that can make a difference already upon arrival. 4 should the minimum number of arrivals, with Paqueta already 'blocked' for the January transfer market.



Nikita Fesyukov