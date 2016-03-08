Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea star is Italy’s MVP as Juve continue to push to sign him

Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri was Italy’s Man of The Match last night. The Azzurri beat Greece 3-0 in Athens and the Italian-Brazilian defender was the best player on the pitch.



Every Italian sport paper in Italy rate him 7.5 out of 10, highlighting how he proved to be an ‘added striker’ to Mancini’s XI. The former Roma man assisted Leonardo Bonucci who scored the third goal for the Azzurri in the 33rd minute.



Emerson has had a tough season at Chelsea, but the final part of his campaign was as brilliant as his display in Greece last night.



The 24-year-old was a regular starter in the Blues’ last games of the season, including the Europa League final where he also provided an assist for Olivier Giroud’s opener.



Juventus are long time admirers of the talented left-back who came close to signing for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017. Their bid to sign defender, however, failed because the player picked up a severe knee injury which forced him out of action for six months.



Juve had identified Emerson as the best possible replacement for Alex Sandro who was wanted by Chelsea whose € 70 million offer was rejected.



Now, the name of Emerson is once again linked with a move to Turin where he could move together with Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea, however, are now reluctant to selling him as Marcos Alonso could be on his way out of the Stamford Brdige.



Chelsea’s transfer ban is still on and the Blues would not be able to sign any replacement for anyone leaving South West London. Juve still hope to convince Abramovich.

