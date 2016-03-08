Emerson Palmieri defends Sarri: 'Third in the league and UEL title. What should I say?'
30 May at 00:05Chelsea's fullback Emerson Palmieri spoke to Sky Sport after the Europa League final against Arsenal which his team won 4-1 against Arsenal.
"I am very happy to have helped the team with the assist, I am happy but more for the title. It was not an easy season. We changed the coach and we had highs and lows," he said.
"At the beginning of the year, we had an objective to win the Europa League and go to the Champions League. We succeeded and I am happy, excited because four months ago I did not think of playing the finals.
"The national team? We have two-three days off and we should take advantage of them and then go back to work. A pity to lose Sarri? Given the results we had this season. It wasn't easy, we were third in the league, in the League Cup final and we won the Europa League. What should I say?" Palmieri concluded.
