Emerson Palmieri provides update on Chelsea future and makes Sarri claim

12 June at 11:35
Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri spoke in the mixed zone of the Allianz Stadium last night after Italy's 2-1 win over Bosnia in the European Championship qualifiers. The Italian full-back has had a stunning final part of the campaign with Chelsea and he's been linked with a move to Juventus where Maurizio Sarri is expected to take over to replace Max Allegri.

"I don't know if Sarri will join Juve", Emerson told reporters smiling.

"I should ask it to Juventus or Chelsea".

Speaking about the transfer rumors regarding his future, Emerson said: "I'm happy at Chelsea, we won the Europa League and I am serene".

"I didn't receive any call, I am happy here. There is nothing to say, I am focused on Chelsea".

Juventus came close to signing Emerson Palmieri in 2017 but he picked up a knee injury that prevented the Bianconeri from signing the former Roma star who joined Chelsea six months later, in January 2018.

