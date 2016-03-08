Emerson plays down Juventus talk: 'I am focused on Chelsea'

19 June at 13:55
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has confirmed that he will stay at Chelsea in the summer, despite reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

Emerson joined Chelsea in the winter of 2018 from Roma. While he did take a while to become Chelsea's first choice, he won the race to be so under Maurizio Sarri this past season and played a role in the club's triumph in the UEFA Europa League final.

In an interview that Emerson recently gave to ESPN Brazil, he played down the Juventus talk.

He said: "Me at Juve with Sarri? I am happy here, I have not received any calls and I am focused on Chelsea."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.