Emerson plays down Juventus talk: 'I am focused on Chelsea'
19 June at 13:55Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has confirmed that he will stay at Chelsea in the summer, despite reports linking him with a move to Juventus.
Emerson joined Chelsea in the winter of 2018 from Roma. While he did take a while to become Chelsea's first choice, he won the race to be so under Maurizio Sarri this past season and played a role in the club's triumph in the UEFA Europa League final.
In an interview that Emerson recently gave to ESPN Brazil, he played down the Juventus talk.
He said: "Me at Juve with Sarri? I am happy here, I have not received any calls and I am focused on Chelsea."
