Emery: Arsenal coach reveals Mbappé wanted Real Madrid move
21 May at 17:15Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that PSG’s star forward Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave the club last year, to join Real Madrid, before the French champions eventually persuaded the young prodigy to stay at the club.
Mbappe recently sparked speculation after he said ‘I feel that it is time for me to have more responsibility. Maybe here in Paris, I would be happy, or maybe somewhere else then. In any case thanks everyone,' before adding that 'I am at a turning point in my career.'
Since those comments came out on Sunday specualation regarding his future has been rife, with some thinking he is pining for a move to Madrid, whilst others believe it is merely a power play at PSG, where he threatens to leave the club in order to boost his influence inside the corridors of power at the Parc Des Princes.
His former boss Emery told Cadena SER "I even talked to him and his father to convince him to stay. He wanted to choose Real Madrid, he also had a chance at Barcelona, but he wanted Madrid eyes closed. Along with everyone else, we convinced him about the project in France and made him stay. We had to set money over the table, and that's what we did."
