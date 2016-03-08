Unai Emery has denied that he prevented

Low, Germany’s Coach, was reported by Bild to have tried to meet with the former Mannschaft midfielder, who retired from international duty this summer, citing racism as one of the reasons.

Germany didn’t make it past the group stage, a major shock for the holders. Ozil has been poor over the past two seasons, and didn’t have a strong tournament in Russia.

Low and team-manager Oliver Bierhoff were rumored to have attempted to meet Ozil in London, where they had travelled to the FIFA The Best awards ceremony.

Emery has denied that he prevented the meeting, however.

"It's not true, it's not true," Emery said.

A source also told ESPN that Low was actually intending to meet with Per Mertesacker at London Colney training ground, but that Ozil wasn’t present, while Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi were.