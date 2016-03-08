Emery praises Ramsey for 'not thinking about Juventus'

12 April at 18:45
Arsenal's manager, Unai Emery, praised Aaron Ramsey's performance against Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, as he gave the Gunners the lead. From the 1st of July, however, Ramsey will be a Juventus player. Something that hasn't affected the player's attitude at all, according to Emery.

"He's fantastic. I think he wants to do something important with Arsenal, he feels part of the club. He gives his best in front of our fans, I want to enjoy this moment with him. One can see that he's concentrated, he's only thinking of Arsenal," Emery stated.

