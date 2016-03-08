Emery reveals Arsenal looking to offload Koscielny

24 July at 14:00
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that the club are actively looking to offload veteran defender Laurent Koscielny.

The 33-year-old has failed to report for the pre-season as he is pushing for a move back to France where he has multiple options. 

Emery, while talking to the media after the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, said the former French international is not in his plans moving forward. 

“I tried to continue working and finding solution between the club, him and us,” said Emery. “When he decided not to come here with us on tour, then I can’t find any solution as then it’s between him and the club. Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with and the players who want to be here.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.