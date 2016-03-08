Emery reveals Arsenal looking to offload Koscielny

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that the club are actively looking to offload veteran defender Laurent Koscielny.



The 33-year-old has failed to report for the pre-season as he is pushing for a move back to France where he has multiple options.



Emery, while talking to the media after the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, said the former French international is not in his plans moving forward.



“I tried to continue working and finding solution between the club, him and us,” said Emery. “When he decided not to come here with us on tour, then I can’t find any solution as then it’s between him and the club. Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with and the players who want to be here.”

