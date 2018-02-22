Emery reveals Arsenal's objective for next season

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that it is crucial for the Gunners to return to the Champions League.



​Arsenal are without the Champions League for one season and this will extend it for one more year, next season. This is because they finished in the sixth position in the league.



"Our objective is to be among the best teams in Europe, to win titles and to be in the elite of European teams," he said.



"I also want the team to make the fans proud. I know they are already and I want them to be even more so.



"I believe in the players who are here. The objective is to work hard together. That is very important for the club after two years outside the Champions League to work in this way. To be the best club, the best team in the Premier League and also in the world."

