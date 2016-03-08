Emil Audero: who is the promising Serie A goalkeeper wanted by Arsenal

Juventus will offer the Arsenal young goalkeeper Emil Audero, currently on loan at Sampdoria, as a makeweight in the deal that would bring Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey to the Allianz Arena.



Audero, who was born in Indonesia, has represented the Blucerchiati 20 times in Serie A this season and managed 7 clean sheets. The 22 year, who is a product of the Juventus youth academy, although he has never made a senior appearance for the club, is currently on loan at Sampdoria from Juventus, where he is enjoying a successful season as his side currently sit in 8th and are in challenge for the Europa League spots.



The Italian international, representing Italy at U-21 level, spent last season on loan to Venezia in Serie B.



Before his move to Venezia in summer 2017, Audero had been part of the Juventus squad the reached the Champions League final lost to Real Madrid in Cardiff in that same year.



“I still can’t believe I was part of that group”, Audero told La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this January.



“I was 16 when I began the first training with the senior squad. I trained with my idol, Gigi Buffon. You really learn a lot by training with him. We built a good relationship”.

Speaking about his future, Audero said: “I don’t think about it. If I do things well, the results will come. Stay here or go away...I don’t know. Other people think about this. I can only partially determine my future”.



Audero joined Sampdoria on loan last summer and the Blucerchiati have an option to buy of € 14 million.



