Emiliano Sala, a former teammate: 'He predicted what would happen'

Since it disappeared from the radar, a big rescue operation has taken place. However, they are yet to find the missing plane, and people are starting to fear for the worst-case scenario. In an interview with Radio 1010, Sala's former teammate at Bordeaux, Diego Rolan, revealed a tragic detail.

“Emiliano sent a message to a friend during the flight and told him that he was scared. That if they never spoke again, he would know what happened. He predicted what would happen to him," he stated.

We at Calciomercato.com would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Sala, his family and Cardiff City. We are hoping that good news will emerge.

Last night, a private plane disappeared from the radar when flying over the English channel, on its way from Nantes to Cardiff. As it was later announced by authorities, the plane was carrying Cardiff's new record signing Emiliano Sala, who was on his back after saying goodbye to his former teammates.