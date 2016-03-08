Emiliano Sala, a former teammate: 'He predicted what would happen'

22 January at 22:40
Last night, a private plane disappeared from the radar when flying over the English channel, on its way from Nantes to Cardiff. As it was later announced by authorities, the plane was carrying Cardiff's new record signing Emiliano Sala, who was on his back after saying goodbye to his former teammates. 
 
Since it disappeared from the radar, a big rescue operation has taken place. However, they are yet to find the missing plane, and people are starting to fear for the worst-case scenario. In an interview with Radio 1010, Sala's former teammate at Bordeaux, Diego Rolan, revealed a tragic detail. 
 
“Emiliano sent a message to a friend during the flight and told him that he was scared. That if they never spoke again, he would know what happened. He predicted what would happen to him," he stated. 
 
We at Calciomercato.com would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Sala, his family and Cardiff City. We are hoping that good news will emerge.  

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.