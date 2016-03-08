Emiliano Sala: Cardiff declare player's contract 'invalid'

25 March at 16:15
Premier League side Cardiff City have reportedly told FIFA that Emiliano Sala's contract at the club was invalid and void.

Sala was declared death after authorities found his body at the seabed of the English channel, some days after his plan that was heading from Nantes to Cardiff had gone missing.

Sky Sports state that the Welsh club are refusing to pay the transfer fee of 15 million pounds to Nantes, as they believe that the player's contract at the club was declared 'invalid' by the Premier League.

Nantes had complained to FIFA about the case about Cardiff, who have 3rd of April as the deadline to reply for it.

The French club claim that Sala was registered as a Cardiff player by the International Transfers Certificate at 5:30 PM on the 21st of January.

 

