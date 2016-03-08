Emiliano Sala ‘forced’ to get on the plane, says friend
05 February at 15:45The plane where Emiliano Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson were travelling to Cardiff from Nantes was found yesterday in the English Channel and the head of the team appointed by Sala’s family for the researches, David Mearns, gave an important update: "The costs for the recovery of the plane are high, it is true, but what is the importance of money compared to the desire of two families to have justice? It can be useful to find clues about what happened", he told L'Equipe.
Mearns explained that the research will continue for the next three days and then it will be decided whether to recover the aircraft, within which a body would have been identified. Meanwhile, the controversy spreads after the words spoken to America Noticias by the friend of Sala, Maximiliano Duarte: "There is a guilty in this story since Emiliano didn’t want to get on that plane. That evening, I had advised him to give up, given the weather conditions".
Sala had agreed to join Cardiff from Nantes and Italy coach Roberto Mancini sent scouts to watch him as the striker had a double Argentinean-Italian passport and could've been eligible to play for the Azzurri.
Go to comments