Emiliano Sala's pilot was 'color-blind'

Fresh reports emerging from the UK state that the pilot who was carrying Emiliano Sala on the ill-fated flight that crashed was color-blind and was not qualified to fly at night.



David Ibbotson was the man who was flying the plane that was carrying Emiliano Sala from Nantes in France to Cardiff, days after he had completed his move to the Premier League side.



While Sala's body was found, Ibbotson's whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.



The BBC in England though, state that Ibbotson was color-blind and he was not qualified to fly planes at night.



The reliable outlet states that regulatory authorities have told them that Ibbotson did not hold a "night rating" on his pilot's licence, implying that he was not supposed to fly planes at night.





