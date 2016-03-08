Empoli boss: ‘Only Allegri can stop Ronaldo’
26 October at 21:20Empoli will face Juventus tomorrow in the next round of Serie A and coach Aurelio Andreazzoli spoke to the media on the eve of the clash with the Italian champions.
"We have prepared for the match like for any other challenge, even though we are aware of who we are going to face. For our part, we will try to do the same things as always, without changing our philosophy," he said.
"During the week we worked with the same motivations and objectives as always, to make the most of our changes and bring home a result. The match against Juventus, however, cannot be considered a match like the others.
"The stadium has been sold out for days, the interest is higher on all sides and personally I like matches like that. We are facing an opponent of an extraordinary level on which there is little to say.
"They have great quality and flexibility within the team, with a good coach. They can do practically everything, in every area of the field. Ronaldo? Only Allegri could limit him with a turnover. It will be a show to see him and an extra difficulty for us, but he also has two legs and arms like all our players and we will try to stop him," the Empoli coach concluded.
