Francesco Caputo spoke about Empoli's 2-0 win over Cagliari last night, in which he scored the opening goal.

Caputo's side tops the league table of Serie A, having put two past a struggling Cagliari side last night. Here's what the goalscorer had to say about the game.

"It was a day that should be remembered, even for my own part. In addition to the team victory, I made my debut in Serie A with the captain's armband on, this fills me with pride.

"We know very well that this is another hard and very difficult league, but if we continue with this attitude and desire, we can give everyone a hard time."