Empoli CEO: 'Sarri will join Juventus but...'

13 June at 17:15
Empoli CEO Francesco Ghelfi has spoken to Neapolitan radio station Radio Kiss Kiss about several rumours; including those linking Empoli midfielders Radu Krunic and Hamed Traore to AC Milan and Juventus respectively - as well as commenting on Maurizio Sarri's potential appointment as the new head coach of Serie A side Juventus.

Speaking on Krunic and Traore's moves, Ghelfi said "​Traorè will go to Juventus, like Krunic to Milan. It is practically official."

Then, when asked about Sarri's move from Chelsea back to Italy to join Juventus, Ghelfi said "It's all done, I think Chelsea are expecting a fee to free him as they had to pay last year."

