Empoli coach attacks Juve: 'I too would have liked to have faced a team of boys'

14 April at 12:00
Juventus lost 1-2 against Spal yesterday afternoon in Serie A and thus postponed their title celebrations at least until Napoli's match against Chievo later today. This loss, and especially the choice of the line-up, was not exactly appreciated by Empoli coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, who is fighting for survival in Serie A with his team.

"It is normal that I would have preferred to face a team of boys, as Barzagli called Juventus yesterday, but it is not so. I tend to focus on what I can do and not on others. I have to take care of what Empoli is doing, of what we and our opponent must do," he said in his pre-Atalanta press conference.

Andreazzoli most likely pointed out his team's match against Juventus at the Stadium, when Empoli lost 0-1 on March 30 and on that occasion Allegri fielded almost his best team, with Ronaldo and Khedira injured and Bonucci and Dybala left on the bench.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.