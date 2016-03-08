Empoli coach attacks Juve: 'I too would have liked to have faced a team of boys'
14 April at 12:00Juventus lost 1-2 against Spal yesterday afternoon in Serie A and thus postponed their title celebrations at least until Napoli's match against Chievo later today. This loss, and especially the choice of the line-up, was not exactly appreciated by Empoli coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, who is fighting for survival in Serie A with his team.
"It is normal that I would have preferred to face a team of boys, as Barzagli called Juventus yesterday, but it is not so. I tend to focus on what I can do and not on others. I have to take care of what Empoli is doing, of what we and our opponent must do," he said in his pre-Atalanta press conference.
Andreazzoli most likely pointed out his team's match against Juventus at the Stadium, when Empoli lost 0-1 on March 30 and on that occasion Allegri fielded almost his best team, with Ronaldo and Khedira injured and Bonucci and Dybala left on the bench.
